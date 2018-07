Newberry Deputies find missing 16 year old girl who ran away from home

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County Deputies say the missing 16 year old girl was found safe early this morning.

Authorities say the teen was upset due to a recent move and ran out of the house into surrounding fields and woods at the 4200 block of Bush River Road early Friday morning.

Deputies say they teamed up with SLED to search for the missing teen and later found her safely.