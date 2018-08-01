Columbia Police and Richland Library Team up for Book giveaway

Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



More

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and Police Chief Skip Holbrook are encouraging kids to open a book.This week, the two hosted the ‘Books 2 Boys and Girls’ event.They’re kicking off a new program that pairs Columbia Police Officers with Richland Library staff to hand out books to children.According to the Mayor, “Books 2 Boys + Girls has been successful and impactful in giving away thousands of books to children in the city and even the county, and this next iteration, we’re excited to build community relationships between children and the first responders who protect them by having officers be the ones who hand out the books to the children,” said Mayor Benjamin.