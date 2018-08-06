Newberry Community Invited to take part in National Night Out

NEWBERRY, SC (WOLO)–The City of Newberry is taking part in Tuesday’s National Night Out event.

The city will host an event at Mollohon Park (211 Player Street) from 6-8 p.m.

According to organizers, the Newberry Fire Department will be on site to talk about fire and life safety and staff will be on hand to discuss the importance of recruiting new members for the fire department from their young Explorer Post, to volunteer and career path status.

The Newberry Police Department will have a dunking booth available along with cornhole and other outdoor games to include inflatables. Other agencies from the community will also be present to give out information, say organizers.