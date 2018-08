School District offers meatless Mondays

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —Richland District One Chefs are adding healthy meatless meals to school menus.

Monday they held a demonstration of the some of the recipes headed to the cafeteria for the new school year that can still be as tasty as they are healthy.

This years students have a chance to choose what the school district is calling “meatless Mondays” giving kids another option for lunch.