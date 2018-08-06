State Museum offering free admission to Children 12 and under through August 12

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you are looking to visit the South Carolina State Museum, there’s a deal for children under 12 right now, through August 12.

The museum says it is providing free general admission to children 12 years old and younger starting Saturday, July 28 through Sunday, August 12.

Museum officials say guests can explore the four floors of permanent and changing exhibits.

The Boeing Observatory will also be open (weather permitting) for solar observing, say officials.

A new full dome planetarium show, National Parks Adventure and the latest 4D movie, ICE AGE: No Time For Nuts will be showing at an additional cost of $5. More information atscmuseum.org.

WHEN:Saturday, July 28, 2018 through Sunday, August 12, 2018

WHERE:South Carolina State Museum, 301 Gervais Street,Columbia, SC 29201.

According to a release from the Museum, this offer is available for children 12 and under and valid for up to six kids per party with purchase of adult paid admission.