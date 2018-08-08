The GMC Crew tries to “Escape”

Escapology in Columbia built a room on Main Street and challenged Tyler, Claire, and Curtis to try and escape

https://youtu.be/imie1BssAwA

COLUMBIA SC – (WOLO) Harry Houdini would be proud, as the art of escape has become mainstream, with over 2,000 “escape rooms’ popping up all over the Country, including Columbia. Kevin Williams, owner of Escapology in Columbia says that the rooms are great for team building, critical thinking, and simply fun. “It is like a ropes course for your mind,” Williams says.

Wednesday morning, Williams and his team brought their mobile escape room to the Good Morning Columbia studio…or more accurately, in front of the studio, electing to set it up on Main Street…and invited the cast of of the show to spend 2 minutes trying to escape.

The mission seems simple – recreate a sequence of lights, using breaker switches, and connect three cables in their corresponding receptacles. I again stress the word “seems” simple. Once the chair is activated, a 2:00 minute clock starts, and you forget that you are on Main Street, on live television, and have a group of spectators. It is simply you against time, with only your wits and perhaps a pit of flexibility to conquer the task.

Escapology is located on Lady Street, and is open from 10AM to 10PM Monday through Saturday. You can learn more about escaping HERE.