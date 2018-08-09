Former Swansea coach lands new high school job

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Former Swansea head coach Greg Wright has landed with a new school.

Wright will serve as the co-defensive coordinator for Brookland-Cayce High School this season, after he was fired from his position as head coach of the Tigers football team back in June. The reasons for his dismissal are still unknown.

Coach Wright filed a lawsuit against Lexington School District Four and six other individuals.

The former Gamecock finished his tenure with a 7-15 record, but took Swansea to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2016 and 2017.