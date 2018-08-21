Watson front and center on cover of SI’s NFL preview

(WOLO) – Two weeks after the Clemson defensive line was featured on the College Football cover of Sports Illustrated, former Tigers great and Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson graces the front of the publication’s NFL preview.

Watson is one of four regional covers that highlights stars from the pros returning from season-ending injuries suffered in 2017. The former Clemson quarterback, who led the school to their second national championship in 2016, tore his ACL in practice after going 3-3 as a starter with Houston, inheriting the job from Tom Savage in week two.

Just a few weeks after #Clemson’s D-line graces the college football preview cover, check @deshaunwatson coming to you front and center on the NFL’s shine via @SInow! pic.twitter.com/YWOTrOEsqS — Greg Brzozowski (@GregABCColumbia) August 21, 2018

The other three cover athletes are fellow quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Andrew Luck of Philadelphia and Indianapolis. New San Francisco 49ers corner Richard Sherman rounds out the group.

Watson threw 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in seven games as a rookie. In the Texans’ first two preseason games, he’s completed six of nine passes for 77 yards and one TD.

