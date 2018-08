Gas Prices Down in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you need to fill up at the pump, there’s some good news for your wallet.

According to AAA, we’re averaging $2.53 a gallon in South Carolina, that’s down a nickel from last month.

AAA says the Palmetto State has seen one of the biggest price drops in recent weeks.

The national average is still a bit higher, at $2.83 a gallon.