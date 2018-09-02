Camper reported missing from Santee located safe says Sheriff

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO)–A camper reported missing from Santee has been located in good condition, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Ravenell, in a release, says the camper was missing from Santee State Park.

“We are extremely pleased this lady has been returned to her family after having spent a night in a large wooded area near Lake Marion,” the sheriff said. “This was a long night of worry and concern. But not nearly as long as for this young lady. We’re just glad she’s been found.”

Ravenell said that family members reported that around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the 45-year-old Myrtle Beach woman walked into a wooded area near their Lake Shore area campsite. It is not unusual for her to explore, family members said.

However, when the woman had not returned about an hour later, family members began searching the nearby woods for her, say deputies.

When they had no success, they contacted State Park rangers.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies were called in around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when the rangers neither had any success in finding the missing woman, say Deputies.

According to the Sheriff,

OCSO personnel contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Orangeburg County Emergency Services, the state Department of Natural resources to join the rangers in the search.

Deputies say early Sunday, as the OCSO was about to deploy a large continent of searchers to deploy into the woods, the woman was located near the Ballard’s Point area more than two miles away.