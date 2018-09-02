Coroner Identifies Two killed in head-on Collision in Kershaw Co.

KERSHAW COUNTY, (WOLO)– The Kershaw County coroner has identified two people killed in a head on collision.
According to the coroner, Kershaw County 911 received a call at 06:16 AM Sunday. There was a two car head on
collision on Fort Jackson Rd near the intersection of White Pond Rd in Lugoff SC, say officials.
Officials say the car that the two deceased were in was heading west bound toward Columbia.
The vehicle that crossed the center line was heading east bound toward Lugoff, say officials.
The two deceased were going to work at Dunkin Dounuts in Columbia, says the coroner.
The male that was driving was 26 year old Nicholas P Kicklighter from Jefferson Ga, says the coroner.
The passenger was 27 year old Jennalee D. Hodge from Sarasota Florida, says the coroner.
The two were boy and girlfriend
and they lived in the Lugoff area, says the coroner.
They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

