Richland Library Closed for Labor Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you plan on doing a little reading over the holiday, keep in mind that the Richland Library will be closed.
According to a release, all Richland Library locations will close Sunday, September 2 and Monday, September 3 for Labor Day.

Officials say you will still be able to access the library’s resources and information online. If you would like to renew materials or download items, visit richlandlibrary.com.

All library locations will reopen at 9 a.m., Tuesday, September 4.

