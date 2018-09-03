Richland County Deputies still searching for suspect who crashed into a home

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are still searching for a suspect who crashed a car into a home this morning.

Deputies say they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in Apple Valley Court after 8:30 a.m.

Authorities say they found the stolen vehicle with an unknown black suspect exiting the vehicle.

Officials say when the suspect left the vehicle, the car was moving and hit a house, knocking a few bricks off.

Columbia Fire Department officials say there are no injuries and no major damage to the house.

Investigators say K-9 officers are still searching the area.

The case is still ongoing, but if you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

