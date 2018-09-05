Orangeburg Law Enforcement respond to shooting near SC State

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO)– UPDATE- ABC Columbia news has received a statement from SC State University officials.

Here is the release: “Last night a shooting occurred at University Village, a residential complex that houses students within the Orangeburg community. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.

The university’s “shelter in place” has been lifted, and an all clear has been given.”

Previous story:

ABC COLUMBIA News is on the scene at the University Village apartments in Orangeburg, near the SC State University campus.

There is no sign of law enforcement presence at this time.

Around 2 a.m. students reportedly received a notification that an incident occurred at the University Village Apartments.

We are working to get more information on what the reported incident was about, Orangeburg Law enforcement has not confirmed any details.

This is a developing story.