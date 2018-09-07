SC EMD officials monitoring Hurricane Florence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says it is monitoring Hurricane Florence.

According to SC EMD, forecasters say the storm could affect the East Coast next week.

SC EMD says local and state agencies have been notified to be ready to respond, if the need arises.

According to the EMD Director, “We’re watching Hurricane Florence very closely and it’s too early to tell what impact, if any, this storm will have,” SCEMD Director Kim Stenson said, “It is the peak of hurricane season so even if this storm passes us by, there could be more hurricanes on the way in the coming weeks. It is vital that every resident have a personal emergency plan and be ready to take action if they need to.”

The SC Emergency Manager is available in the App Store and on Google Play: http://onelink.to/dn92rx

The official 2018 S.C. Hurricane Guide is available in English or Spanish at scemd.org.

