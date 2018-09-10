Watch: Staley tells Wilson she’s WNBA Rookie of the Year

Greg Brzozowski,

Dawn Staley and A’ja Wilson have been able to reunite as members of USA Basketball, serving as the National Team’s head coach and star player respectively.

The two shared a special moment in practice captured on camera, where the Gamecocks’ leader let her former face of her program know that Wilson had been named Rookie of the Year by the WNBA.

Click the video below to see the announcement take place at practice and hear from the Carolina and Heathwood Hall alum on the honor.

