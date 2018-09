Today’s Forecast

Thursday and most of Friday will be quiet, but that will change as Hurricane Florence is headed our way. It will strike the

Carolina Coast and then it’s expected to move very slowly inland. Strong winds and rain will arrive late Friday and continue overnight. Look for on and off steady, at times heavy, rain Saturday and Sunday. Expect some power outages and the possibility of flooding – especially by Sunday. Please stay tuned for updates.