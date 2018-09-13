SC Governor “Get off the roads as Florence Moves in”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster held a briefing on Hurricane Florence.

McMaster spoke from the command center at the State Emergency Management Division, along with key state leaders.

The governor reminded those in evacuation zones that now is the time to get out. Here is a portion of his briefing.

State officials continue to monitor the track of Hurricane Florence. It’s all hands on deck at the SC EMD Operations Center. Thursday afternoon officials said they would be working 24 hours a day until South Carolina is no longer in danger. The main focus right now is evacuations.

We spoke with an official from SC EMD who says “Don’t gamble with your life”

Authorities are also breaking down the lane reversals we saw earlier this week.

The reversals were put into effect to help move traffic away from the coast. I-26 will break down the reversals at 6 Thursday night, and US Highway 501 began at Noon Thursday.