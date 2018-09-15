Gov. Henry McMaster has lifted evacuation orders for multiple counties

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Gov. Henry McMaster has lifted evacuation orders for multiple counties.

Those counties include: Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley, and Colleton.

This includes Edisto Beach in Colleton county; the evacuation orders will be lifted today at noon.

McMaster also says evacuation orders still remain in effect for all zones in Georgetown and Horry counties.

Returning residents are encouraged to exercise patience and expect lengthy travel times, blocked roadways, or detours back to evacuated areas and are asked not to drive around barricades or use emergency lanes that are needed for first responders.