SC Officials warn some rivers in Pee Dee, Conway could rise above flood stage

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Emergency management officials are warning residents to be on alert for continued flooding from Florence as we head into the week. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials say we expect that the Little Pee Dee in the Nichols area and the Waccamaw River in the Conway area to rise above moderate flood stage Tuesday and Wednesday.

Emergency officials remind drivers “Turn around, don’t Drown.”