Clemson takes down No. 4 Virginia in double OT

Mike Gillespie,

CLEMSON, S.C. – Sam Staab and Mariana Speckmaier combined for the game-winning corner kick and goal to lead the Tigers to a thrilling 1-0 double-overtime victory over the previously undefeated and fourth-ranked Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday night at Historic Riggs Field. With the win, the Tigers improved to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in the ACC, while the Cavaliers fell to 7-1 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

HOW IT WAS DECIDED
Speckmaier went one-on-one with a Cavalier defender near the end line, making a move that was deflected out of bounds, setting up the Tigers’ third corner kick of the match. Staab took the corner on the far side of the field, sending the ball into the box and finding the head of Speckmaier, who redirected the ball right into the back of the net.

