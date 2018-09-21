Uniform report: Gamecocks going with the all white at Vandy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — USC released its weekly uniform report Friday, one day ahead of Carolina’s matchup with Vanderbilt in Nashville.

When the Gamecocks take the field against the Commodores, they’ll be in the all-white unis with white helmets, jerseys and pads. Gamecock fans will be happy to know the team is back to wearing the standard “Block C” helmets as well.

USC faces Vandy at 4 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network. Gamecock Saturday Night on ABC Columbia will have a full recap at 11:30.