Missing pregnant 18 year old found safe; 2 suspects in custody

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WOLO) – Edgefield County Sheriff’s Department say a pregnant 18 year old who was kidnapped after a break-in, has been found safe.

Deputies say Kerrie Edgerly, 18, who is 36 weeks pregnant, was found safely a little before midnight Sunday night.

Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Robbie Harter says that two men broke into a home Sunday morning on Ryan Ranch Court in North Augusta.

The suspects demanded money from the homeowner and when that failed, they kidnapped Edgerly.

Cpl. Harter says the two suspects are in custody in Lexington County.