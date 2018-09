Dabo Swinney on Kelly Bryant: “I love him like a son”

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – One day after announcing Trevor Lawrence would start over Kelly Bryant when No. 3 Clemson faces Syracuse Saturday, Dabo Swinney breaks down the conversation he had with his veteran quarterback Monday, why he gave the fifth-year senior the day off from practice after their talk, and what Bryant’s meant to the Tigers program.

The Tigers face the Orange at noon September 29 on ABC Columbia.

Video courtesy of WYFF.