Palmetto Health and Greenville Health renamed ‘Prisma’ Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There is a new name in health care in South Carolina.

Tuesday, The Greenville Health system and Palmetto Health announced, as part of a merger, that the health systems will be renamed Prisma Health.

Hospitals will keep their base names like Richland, Baptist, and Parkridge, say officials.

Officials say the name change will take effect in 2019.