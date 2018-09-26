Dates for Palmetto Baseball Series released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Clemson released the dates for this year’s matchup with USC in the annual Palmetto Series.

The Gamecocks and Tigers will face off in a three-game series from March 1-3 beginning with a night game Friday March 1. The two teams will then play at Fluor Field in Greenville March 2, then the series concludes in Columbia at Founders Park on March 3.

Times and TV broadcasts for the games on March 2 and 3 are still to be determined.

The two rivals have met 318 times with the Tigers winning the last four-straight series.