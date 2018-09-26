Demoted Clemson QB Kelly Bryant to transfer

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — Just two days after losing the starting job to freshman Trevor Lawrence, Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant announced his plans to transfer from the school.

The news was first reported by the Greenville News and later confirmed by coach Dabo Swinney.

On the ACC teleconference Wednesday, Swinney said he was “saddened and disappointed” that Bryant made the decision to leave.

“As far as the decision, as coach sometimes you have to make tough decisions that are in the best interests of the team, and this is one of those decisions, and I would make it all over again because I believe that it’s what’s right for our team. I feel like Kelly would have continued to help us win and play a lot, but it’s not what he wanted to do. I certainly could have started him this week, which would have limited his options, but that’s not how we operate here. That’s not who we are.”

Bryant did not hold back his true feelings Wednesday.

“I’ve never been a distraction. I’ve never been in trouble with anything. To me, it was kind of a slap in the face,” he told The Greenville News.

The once heir to former Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson, Kelly Bryant found himself sandwiched between two Clemson greats: Watson and freshman Trevor Lawrence.

Bryant started the past 18 games for the Tigers, going 16-2 as a starter while leading Clemson to the College Football Playoff last year.

But he was informed Monday that he had lost the job to Lawrence, who’s thrown 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions so far this season.

“I feel like it’s what’s best for me and my future,” Bryant said Wednesday. “I was just going to control what I could control and try to make the most of my opportunity, but at the end of the day, I just don’t feel like I’ve gotten a fair shot.”

No. 3 Clemson hosts Syracuse at noon this Saturday on ABC Columbia.