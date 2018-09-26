Gamecock great Alshon Jeffery cleared for contact, could play Sunday for Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WOLO) — The Eagles cleared former Gamecock wideout Alshon Jeffery for contact, according to Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson Wednesday.

“We’re excited to get him in the mix and see where he’s at,” said Pederson, who would not commit to Jeffery playing Sunday at the Tennessee Titans. “We’ll make a final determination later in the week.”

Jeffery injured his should in training camp last year, but played the entire season with the pain. He played in every Eagles game, finishing the season with 57 catches for 789 yards and nine touchdowns.

Last December, Jeffery signed a four-year, $52 million extension with the Eagles.

The Gamecock great began practicing with the Eagles two weeks ago, but has taken more reps each practice.