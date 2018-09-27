New Columbia Visitors Center features Tech, Merchandise and Tours

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia now has a one stop shop for everything visitors need to know about the Capitol City.

On Wednesday, ‘Experience Columbia’ cut the ribbon on the new visitors center at the corner of Lincoln and Gervais streets.

Officials say the new location offers greater visibility to pedestrians, upgraded technology and the addition of walking tours offered by Historic Columbia.

The new visitor’s center will be open seven days a week.

The following is the current hours of operation for the Visitors Center:

Monday to Wednesday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday to Saturday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The one-hour guided walking tours of the Vista with Historic Columbia will be offered on Fridays and Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and on Sundays at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.