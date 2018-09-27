WATCH: Irmo’s Dustin Johnson previews 2018 Ryder Cup

The 2018 Ryder Cup has 24 of the world’s best golfers from the United States and Europe facing off September 28-30 in France. Below, find the tee times, dates and course information for the Ryder Cup.

The United States is trying to win in Europe for the first time since 1993. In 2016, the Americans won, 17-11, at Hazeltine in Minnesota.

Ryder Cup 2018: Pairings, tee times, schedule

U.S. Captain Jim Furyk and Europe captain Thomas Bjørn announced the Friday morning pairings during the Opening Ceremony on Thursday. They are:

2:10 a.m. (ET) – Brooks Koepka-Tony Finau v. Justin Rose-Jon Rahm

2:25 a.m. (ET) – Rickie Fowler-Dustin Johnson v. Thorbjorn Olesen-Rory McIlroy

2:40 a.m. (ET) – Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas v. Paul Casey-Tyrell Hatton

2:55 a.m. (ET) – Patrick Reed-Tiger Woods v. Francesco Molinari-Tommy Fleetwood

The afternoon foursome pairings will be made after the morning session concludes.