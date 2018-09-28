Places to get vaccinated to avoid the Flu

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- Last year we experienced the most rampant flu season in decades.

According to reports from the CDC, more than 80-thousand Americans died from the flu or complications from it.
The 20-17 / 20-18 flu season was the most severe season in almost 40 years based on activity, hospitalizations and deaths.

Severe cases began in November, spiking until the end of March.
The flu didn’t just affect seniors and those with weak immune systems it hit those who are physically fit, healthy people of all ages. It ended up getting so bad that overwhelmed hospitals treated patients in tents in parking lots.

Researchers and doctors urge people to get vaccinated so they do not fall victim to the flu.

Here are a list of places where you can go get a flu shot and stay ahead of Flu Season.

  • DHEC (By appointment only) 1-800-868-0404
  • CVS Pharmacy (Walk-in’s welcome)
  • Walgreens (Walk-in’s welcome)

 

  • Richland Library (locations, dates and times listed below)
  • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 3 at Eastover
  • 5 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 10 at North Main
  • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 13 at Edgewood (2101 Oak St.) via Learn Freely Bus
  • 2 – 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Blythewood
  • 12 – 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20 at Wheatley
  • 3 – 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 24 at St. Andrews
  • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 7 at Ballentine
  • 1 – 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Cooper
  • 2 – 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 17 at Sandhills

 

  • Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital (various locations and dates listed below)
  • Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, Noon–3 p.m.
    Bibleway Church of Atlas Rd.
    2440 Atlas Rd., Columbia, SC 29209
  • Oct. 1–25, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m.–noon; Wednesday, 10 a.m.–noon and 3–5 p.m.
    Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital (Lobby)
    7 Richland Medical Park Dr., Columbia, SC 29203
  • Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
    St. John’s Baptist Church
    3404 W. Beltline Blvd., Columbia, SC 29203
  • Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
    Dent Middle School
    2721 Decker Blvd., Columbia, SC 29206
  • Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
    Second Nazareth Baptist Church
    2300 Elmwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29204
  • Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
    Columbia College
    1301 Columbia College Dr., Columbia, SC 29203
  • Saturday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m.–noon
    Windsor United Methodist Church
    9500 Windsor Lake Blvd., Columbia, SC 29223
  • Friday, Oct. 26, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
    Lexington County Health Department (in conjunction with SC DHEC)
    1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, SC 29073
  • Friday, Oct. 26, 4–7 p.m.
    Logan Elementary School
    815 Elmwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29201
  • Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
    Columbia Church of Christ
    1049 Harbor Dr., West Columbia
  • Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
    Sumter Civic Center
    700 W. Liberty St., Sumter, SC 29150

 

