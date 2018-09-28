Places to get vaccinated to avoid the Flu

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- Last year we experienced the most rampant flu season in decades.

According to reports from the CDC, more than 80-thousand Americans died from the flu or complications from it.

The 20-17 / 20-18 flu season was the most severe season in almost 40 years based on activity, hospitalizations and deaths.

Severe cases began in November, spiking until the end of March.

The flu didn’t just affect seniors and those with weak immune systems it hit those who are physically fit, healthy people of all ages. It ended up getting so bad that overwhelmed hospitals treated patients in tents in parking lots.

Researchers and doctors urge people to get vaccinated so they do not fall victim to the flu.

Here are a list of places where you can go get a flu shot and stay ahead of Flu Season.

DHEC (By appointment only) 1-800-868-0404

1-800-868-0404 CVS Pharmacy (Walk-in’s welcome)

Walgreens (Walk-in’s welcome)

Richland Library (locations, dates and times listed below)

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 3 at Eastover

5 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 10 at North Main

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 13 at Edgewood (2101 Oak St.) via Learn Freely Bus

2 – 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Blythewood

12 – 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20 at Wheatley

3 – 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 24 at St. Andrews

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 7 at Ballentine

1 – 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Cooper

2 – 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 17 at Sandhills

Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital (various locations and dates listed below)

Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, Noon–3 p.m.

Bibleway Church of Atlas Rd.

2440 Atlas Rd., Columbia, SC 29209

Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital (Lobby)

7 Richland Medical Park Dr., Columbia, SC 29203

St. John’s Baptist Church

3404 W. Beltline Blvd., Columbia, SC 29203

Dent Middle School

2721 Decker Blvd., Columbia, SC 29206

Second Nazareth Baptist Church

2300 Elmwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29204

Columbia College

1301 Columbia College Dr., Columbia, SC 29203

Windsor United Methodist Church

9500 Windsor Lake Blvd., Columbia, SC 29223

Lexington County Health Department (in conjunction with SC DHEC)

1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, SC 29073

Logan Elementary School

815 Elmwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29201

Columbia Church of Christ

1049 Harbor Dr., West Columbia

Sumter Civic Center

700 W. Liberty St., Sumter, SC 29150