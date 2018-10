60 Students Are Not Injured After Bus Crash in Richland County

RICHLAND, SC (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department officials say a Richland County school bus carrying 60 students crashed this morning.

Authorities say after 7:40 a.m., a Richland County District One school bus crashed into a tree at 2500 Blue Ridge Terrace.

Firefighters say none of the 60 students or the bus driver are injured.

Officials say they are unsure of why the bus crashed into the tree.