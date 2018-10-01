Toddler, father identified as victims in double homicide: RCSD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A 1-year-old has been identified as the victim of double homicide in Richland County over the weekend.

Richland County deputies responded to the Beatty Downs Road area where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

We’re now learning that the second victim was a child; Tyreen McDowell was pronounced dead on the scene.

Tyreen would have celebrated his second birthday on October 3.

The adult victim was identified by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts as James Antheny McDowell.

Watts said McDowell, 23, died at Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital just before 2 a.m.

Just spoke with a trauma nurse at the hospital where the man and 2-year-old were taken. She lives in the Beatty Downs neighborhood. She says she heard at work the 2-year-old was shot point blank. She said man was shot multiple times, gang related. — Angela Rogers (@AngRogers_News) October 1, 2018

