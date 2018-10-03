Ricin detected in Pentagon mail

Rochelle Dean,

Washington, DC (WOLO) — Mail delivered to the Pentagon Monday is in quarantine.

US Defense officials say two pieces of mail have initially tested positive for Ricin,
a highly toxic compound used previously in terror plots.

Authorities say the pieces of mail never entered the Pentagon building.
They were delivered to the Pentagon’s mail facility which is in a separate building.
The FBI is expected to do further testing on the poisoned mail.

