Ricin detected in Pentagon mail

Washington, DC (WOLO) — Mail delivered to the Pentagon Monday is in quarantine.

US Defense officials say two pieces of mail have initially tested positive for Ricin,

a highly toxic compound used previously in terror plots.

Authorities say the pieces of mail never entered the Pentagon building.

They were delivered to the Pentagon’s mail facility which is in a separate building.

The FBI is expected to do further testing on the poisoned mail.

