Ricin detected in Pentagon mail
Washington, DC (WOLO) — Mail delivered to the Pentagon Monday is in quarantine.
US Defense officials say two pieces of mail have initially tested positive for Ricin,
a highly toxic compound used previously in terror plots.
Authorities say the pieces of mail never entered the Pentagon building.
They were delivered to the Pentagon’s mail facility which is in a separate building.
The FBI is expected to do further testing on the poisoned mail.
