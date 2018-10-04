News study looks into long-term effects of sexual assault Oct 4, 2018 6:00 AM EDT Alondra De La Rosa, Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A new study shows that survivors of sexual assault face serious long-term health problems. Kim Hutcherson has more. Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, Health ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated SCOTUS FBI investigation update Trump, Freddy Krueger costumes among most popular ... Trending: Trump mocks Ford’s Kavanaugh testi... Life Living Ministries Presents: “GUNS”...