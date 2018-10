Dorn VA’s home away from home

Columbia, SC (WOLO ) —– South Carolina’s first lady is taking the helm of the fundraising effort for Dorn VA’s home away from home for veterans receiving medical treatment.

Tuesday morning Peggy McMaster was named the honorary Chair of the Dorn VA Fisher House Capital Campaign.

When it’s completed the Fisher House will be a place where veterans and their families can live in comfort while receiving medical care.

Officials say they hope to break ground by 2020.