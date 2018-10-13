Fire Prevention Parade in Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia’s annual Fire Prevention Parade will be held Saturday October 13, 2018.

The parade is set to kick off at 11am at W.A. Perry Middle School. The parade route will move down Barhamville Road and end at Drew Park off Harden Street.

Following the parade a community block party will take place at the Charles R. Drew Wellness

Center located at 211 Walker Solomon Way, say Fire Officials.

The community block party will feature food vendors, games, fire trucks on display and informational booths focused on fire prevention.