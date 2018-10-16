Apartment Fire off Fairforest Rd. still under investigation, say officials

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Fire Marshal, the cause of an apartment fire off of Fairforest Road is still under investigation. No official cause has been ruled, say Columbia Fire officials.

The fire badly damaged three units at an apartment complex Monday, according to officials.
The Columbia Fire Department says the fire happened  at The Lakes at Harbison apartments.
No one was injured in the fire but many people were displaced, say fire officials.
The American Red cross is assisting the families.

