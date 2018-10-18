Fun at the SC State Fair

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We hit the midway for a look at all the rides, and treats, from fried foods to sweet delights the State Fair offers up a variety of fair food.

The State Fair is open through Sunday, October 21st,  so don’t miss out on some fried oreo’s or a chance to ride the ferris wheel.
Gates to the Fair open Friday at 11 a-m and Saturday at 10am. Sunday, gates open at Noon.

The State Fair runs through Sunday.

For tickets, hours, deals, log on to https://www.scstatefair.org/plan-your-visit/tickets

