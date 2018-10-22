Mega Millions rolls to 1.6 Billion

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you feeling lucky? According to the SC Lottery, the Mega Millions is now up to $1.6 billion for Tuesday night’s drawing.

According to SC Lottery officials, in order to win the jackpot you have to match all six numbers drawn.

But there are other ways to win, SC Lottery officials say there are prizes for matching just a few numbers on your ticket. You could win $1 million, $10,000, $500, $200, $10, $4 or you might just win your $2 back, say lottery officials.

Tickets are $2 and must be purchased by 10 p.m. for Tuesday’s 11 p.m. drawing.

Feeling lucky? According to experts, your odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million.

Lottery officials remind you to sign the back of your ticket.