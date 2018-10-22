SC DHEC to offer Free Flu shots at three walk in clinics

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking to get a flu shot? The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering anyone, ages six months and older, a flu shot at no cost at three walk-in clinics.

The flu shot clinics will be held in Greenville, Lexington and North Charleston on Friday, Oct. 26. No appointment is needed for these events. Children under the age of 16 will need to have a parent or legal guardian present, say DHEC officials.

According to DHEC The flu shot clinics will be held at the following locations:

Greenville

Grace Church

2801 Pelham Road

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lexington

Lexington County Health Department

1070 S. Lake Drive

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

North Charleston

R.B. Stall High School

3625 Ashley Phosphate Road

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

To learn more about flu prevention and where to get vaccinated, visit scdhec.gov/health/flu.