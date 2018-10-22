SC DHEC to offer Free Flu shots at three walk in clinics
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking to get a flu shot? The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering anyone, ages six months and older, a flu shot at no cost at three walk-in clinics.
The flu shot clinics will be held in Greenville, Lexington and North Charleston on Friday, Oct. 26. No appointment is needed for these events. Children under the age of 16 will need to have a parent or legal guardian present, say DHEC officials.
According to DHEC The flu shot clinics will be held at the following locations:
- Greenville
Grace Church
2801 Pelham Road
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Lexington
Lexington County Health Department
1070 S. Lake Drive
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- North Charleston
R.B. Stall High School
3625 Ashley Phosphate Road
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
To learn more about flu prevention and where to get vaccinated, visit scdhec.gov/health/flu.