SC DHEC to offer Free Flu shots at three walk in clinics

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking to get a flu shot? The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering anyone, ages six months and older, a flu shot at no cost at three walk-in clinics.

The flu shot clinics will be held in Greenville, Lexington and North Charleston on Friday, Oct. 26. No appointment is needed for these events. Children under the age of 16 will need to have a parent or legal guardian present, say DHEC officials.

According to DHEC The flu shot clinics will be held at the following locations:
  • Greenville
    Grace Church
    2801 Pelham Road
    10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Lexington
    Lexington County Health Department
    1070 S. Lake Drive
    9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • North Charleston
    R.B. Stall High School
    3625 Ashley Phosphate Road
    10 a.m.-2 p.m.
To learn more about flu prevention and where to get vaccinated, visit scdhec.gov/health/flu.

 

Categories: Local News, News
Tags:
Share

Related

Need a Flu Shot? Richland Library partners with Wa...
Palmetto Health offers free flu shots throughout f...
Library System Offering Free Shots for Flu Season
Free Flu Shots at Midlands Library

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android