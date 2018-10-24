Books 2 Boys + Girls event provides reading materials in City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The community is coming together to give children the gift of reading, through the Books 2 Boys + Girls event.

The program provides children with two books to better equip themselves with the opportunity to read at grade level.

Richland Library, the Columbia Housing Authority and Columbia Police Department organized Monday’s event, filled with games, pizza and free books.

Organizers say, through Books 2 Boys + Girls event, the city is able to play its part by providing books to children who may not have them at their disposal.