Colonial Life Arena clear bag policy begins Thursday at Stapleton Concert

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Colonial Life Arena officials announced they will institute a clear bag policy for all events.

According to officials, the clear bag policy will begin with the Chris Stapleton concert on Thursday, October 25.

The policy will mimic the University of South Carolina Athletics’ current model and will regulate the size and types of bags that may be brought into the Arena by patrons, say officials. According to officials, the policy is intended to enhance patron safety and provide a more expedited entry for events.

Below is detailed information from a release provided by Colonial Life Arena:

While bags are not encouraged, the following outlines the bags that are permitted:

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ — A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ — approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap

Medically necessary items (after proper inspection and tagging)

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:

Purses larger than a clutch bag

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch/Drawstring bags

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags

Diaper bags

Binocular cases

Camera bags