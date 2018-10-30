New Turf! Richland District One officials unveil stadium improvements

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– High School football stadiums throughout Richland School District One are getting a face lift.

On Monday, District One officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony unveiling renovations at the Stadium at Lower Richland, inlcuding new turf says the District Superintendent.

District officials say the improvements include a new press box, new bleachers, and a new track.

District officials are also set to unveil stadium improvements at Memorial Stadium and mark the completion of the new Keenan High School Stadium