City of Columbia hosts Spooktacular Halloween

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia has a treat for you this Halloween. The city will once again host the “Spooktacular Halloween Carnival” on Wednesday, Oct. 31 at Dutch Square Mall.

According to organizers, the event will feature Escapology’s “Hot Seat,” inflatables, carnival games, karaoke, trivia, and exhibitors.

WHAT: “Spooktacular Halloween Carnival”

WHERE: Dutch Square, 421 Bush River Road

WHEN: 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 31

COST: Free

AGES: 6 and up (Children must be accompanied by an adult.)

NOTE: The food court will be open for guests to purchase refreshments.