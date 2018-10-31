Halloween safety tips that keep the fear out of the fright night

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You only have a little bit of time left before people start turning off their porch lights and putting away the Halloween decorations until next year. If you’re still headed out though, here are a few things you may want to keep in mind.

The Palmetto Poison Center says following some of these safety tips can keep your night of fun from becoming a real

Officials say parents should inspect candy before it is eaten. Look for small puncture holes and all candy should be in its original wrapper. If it’s not, throw it out.

Also, make sure to eat dinner before you trick or treat that way your kids are less likely to over do it on the candy.

Lastly, if your kids costume involves makeup make sure its non-toxic.