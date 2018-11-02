City to Host Conversation on Fair Housing and Equal Access

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to learn more about your transportation options in the City of Columbia, you can attend an event this November.

The Community Development Department announced it will host a quarterly conversation called “Speak Out! A Conversation on Fair Housing and Equal Access.” ‘

Organizers say the quarterly conversation will address different issues regarding Equal Access/Fair Housing/Equal Opportunity.

According to City of Columbia officials, the event will focus on issues citizens face regarding transportation options within the City of Columbia.

WHAT: City Community Development quarterly conversation on fair housing

WHO: City of Columbia Community Development Staff, Neighborhood Presidents, industry professionals and community activists

WHEN: Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 10 – 11 a.m.

WHERE: 3730 North Main Street, Columbia, SC 29203 (Woodforest National Bank Office)