Vote 2018: Election Day Information

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our Vote 2018 coverage, Voters are getting ready to head to the polls on Tuesday November 6, 2018 for the General Election.

Absentee voting is underway until Monday, Nov. 5.

Voters this year are deciding on a number of key positions including Governor, seats in the South Carolina Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, plus, a Constitutional Amendment question and more.

Both candidates for Governor, Republican Henry McMaster and Democrat James Smith are hitting cities and towns across the state for last minute campaigning.

For details on election information, polling places visit https://www.scvotes.org/

 

