Gamecocks land elite recruit for Class of 2019

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOLO) – Dawn Staley’s second commitment to the Gamecocks from the Class of 2019 is one of the best high school players in the nation.

Zia Cooke, the No. 7 ranked prospect by ESPN, committed to Carolina Monday, picking the Gamecocks over Louisville, Ohio State, Mississippi State, Texas, and Tennessee. The 5-foot-9 point guard won a state championship in Ohio during her junior season, averaging 24 points, six rebounds, and six assists per game, and has won two gold medals in international competition with USA Basketball. She played for the National Team thus year at the FIBA U17 World Championships after competing the year before in the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championships.

Zia Cooke is heading to South Carolina next year!!! pic.twitter.com/Ol14NDhBu2 — Rogers Athletics (@RogersRamsSport) November 5, 2018

Lexington’s own Olivia Thompson previously committed to a preferred walk-on roll with USC as Staley’s first addition to next year’s roster.