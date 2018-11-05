Muschamp announces Williams, Charleston out for season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Will Muschamp announced during his weekly teleconference Sunday that a pair of safeties, Jamyest Williams (shoulder) and Javon Charleston (foot), will each have season-ending surgery after leaving the Ole Miss game Saturday.

The Gamecocks’ secondary has already been impacted by injuries. JT Ibe (knee) and Nick Harvey (concussion) are each already slated to miss the Florida game this Saturday at noon in Gainesville.

Muschamp said that he expects Rico Dowdle (ankle) and Ty’Son Williams to be able to play this weekend. Both running backs also were hurt in the game against the Rebels at Oxford.